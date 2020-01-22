Iranians, MEK Supporters Commemorate the Last Group of Political Prisoners' Freedom in 1979, Express Solidarity With Iran Protests

Written by Mahmoud Hakamian on 22 January 2020 .

Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK, and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held simultaneous protests in different countries on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in solidarity with Iran protests.

They expressed support for the Iran protests and celebrated the anniversary of the last group of political prisoners’ freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979, including Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi’s.

In Stockholm, the MEK and NCRI supporters held banners in solidarity with the nationwide Iran protests. They also held pictures of Mr. Massoud Rajavi honoring his dedication to the cause of freedom for the last five decades and leading the Iranian resistance through hardships with remarkable honesty and sacrifice.

@GettyImages: Protestors hold pictures of Massoud Rajavi during a rally in support of the ongoing anti-regime protests in #Iran, in Trafalgar Sq on January 18 in #London. They are calling on the UK gov to recognise the democratic aspirations of the Iranian people #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/zJqNkkwDzu — Hossein Abedini (@HoAbedini) January 18, 2020

The MEK and NCRI supporters in Stockholm chanted slogans such as: “Down with the oppressor; be it the Shah or Khamenei.”

The MEK and NCRI supporters in the United States held a protest in Washington D.C. outside the White House demanding the immediate freedom of all political prisoners in Iran. The MEK supporters marched in front of the White House in support of the Iran Protests of November 2019. They also celebrated the last group of political prisoners’ freedom from the Shah’s prison.

Iranians and the MEK and NCRI supporters in the Netherlands held a gathering in front of the Dutch Parliament on Saturday, demanding the immediate freedom of all the political prisoners. They urged the international community to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran in order to stop further bloodshed by the regime.

Members of the Iranian diaspora and the MEK and NCRI supporters in Hamburg, Germany, held a rally in solidarity with the Iran protests, also commemorating the anniversary of the last group of political prisoners’ freedom from prison in 1979. Some of the representatives of the Iranian associations in Germany addressed the rally.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, the MEK and NCRI supporters organized a protest. They chanted slogans in solidarity with their risen compatriots during the nationwide protests in Iran, such as “Regime change in Iran by the people of Iran,” and “Down with dictator. Down with Khamenei.”

These protests supported the activities of the MEK’s “Resistance Units” in Iran and marked the last group of political prisoners’ freedom from the Shah’s prisons.

#Iran: MEK network marking Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from Shah prisonshttps://t.co/2hT9hjzyri — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 20, 2020

In Tehran and other cities across Iran, large banners of Massoud Rajavi were put up with various quotes including: “The world should know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader” and “The end of the mullahs’ tyranny is near.”

