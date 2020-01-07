Day 54 of Iran Protests: Defiant Youth Target IRGC Base in Northern Tehran Simultaneous With Regime Loyalists Weeping for Soleimani

Day 54 of Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 07 January 2020 .

Monday, January 7, 2020, marks the 54th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. Defiant Youth Target IRGC Base in Northern Tehran Simultaneous With Regime Loyalists Weeping for Soleimani.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 7, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

In the early morning hours of Monday, January 6, 2020, simultaneous with the clerical regime’s weeping ceremony for Qassem Soleimani, the terminated criminal terror chief of the Qods Force, defiant youth targeted the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division.

In the early hours of January 6, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Zanjan and Sari.

