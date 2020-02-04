Iran Protests: Iranian Regime's Judiciary Uses Drugs to Break Detained Young Protesters

Another inhumane torture by the Iranian regime against detainees in the November 2019 uprising is drug use

Written by Hamideh Taati on 04 February 2020 .

February 4, 2020:

Iran news in brief, February 4, 2020

Ukraine TV Disclosure Proves Iran Regime's Authorities Knew of Airliner’s Crash.

MEK and NCRI Supporters Across the World Echo Iran People’s Desire for Regime Change.

Prisoner Dies in Prison After Brutal Beatings by Guards.

UPDATE ON IRAN PROTESTS:

Iranian Regime's Judiciary Uses Drugs to Break Detained Young Protesters.

Iran Human Rights Monitor has received a report from inside Iran indicating a systematic effort by the Iranian Judiciary to addict detained protesters and young people to narcotic drugs. Hedayat Farzadi, the warden of the Greater Tehran Penitentiary (GTP), and his hirelings carry out the Judiciary’s scheme in this prison.

According to an informed source, hundreds of young protesters arrested during Iran protests in November 2019 have been deliberately imprisoned in GTP wards run by thieves and drug dealers hired by the prison authorities.

Iran was aware of downing the Ukrainian plane by IRGC's missiles, airport radio communication proves

February 2020—Ukraine releases intercepted tower communications proving Iran was aware of missile launch all along.

After the downing of the Ukrainian airliner on Jan. 8 by the IRGC, in Tehran and other Iranian cities, large-scale demonstrations took place against the Iranian regime and its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and Hassan Rouhani, the regime's president and Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The protesters demanded the overthrow of the regime and the ousting of Khamenei.

A key slogan during recent #IranProtests during the funeral of airplane crash victims, in Sanandaj, west #Iran:"Death to tyrants, be it the Shah or the Leader," signaling that they want neither the overthrown monarchy nor the mullahs.#FreeIranhttps://t.co/Puqd7qMqST — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 16, 2020

Tuesday, February 4, 2020, marks the 82nd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

