Day 42 of Iran Protests: Regime Cuts off Internet as New Protests Are Called

Iran: Reports indicate that the regime has restricted the internet in fear of the traditional fortieth day anniversary memorial in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, Alborz, Isfahan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Bushehr, and other locations.

Written by Staff Writer on 26 December 2019 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Thursday, December 26, 2019, marks the 42nd day since the death of over 1500 people who were killed in the Iran protests in November by the Iranian regime's security forces. Reports by the main Iranian opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), indicate that since Wednesday the regime has restricted the internet in fear of the traditional fortieth day anniversary memorial of protesters killed in the November uprising.

Reports indicate that internet access has been disrupted in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, Alborz, Isfahan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Bushehr, and other locations. Authorities have also disrupted some mobile networks. There have been calls for new Iran protests today in various cities in Iran.

Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has once again called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to the prisons to meet with the detainees. According to the MEK, the Iranian regime has killed more than 1500 protesters. The MEK has so far identified 601 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 26, 2019:

Honoring the memory of the martyrs of Iran's November uprisings in MEK compound Ashraf 3 -Albania

December 2019—In a ceremony held at Ashraf 3, the headquarters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Albania, members of the Iranian opposition commemorated the heroes and martyrs of nationwide protests that spread to more than 190 cities. “These martyrs are still alive because they are eternal. They are the flowers of a rebellious generation. They burst into life out of the sacred will and determination of an arisen nation. They are the harbingers of freedom in Iran,” Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said during her keynote speech at the Ashraf 3 ceremony. “You are the mothers and fathers of heroes who shook the clerical regime to its foundations, so much so that the regime has no escape from it.”

Update on Iran Protests:

December 25 - Najafabad, central Iran

Locals parading on motorcycles with images of civilians killed by the regime's security forces during the November uprising.

December 25 - Babol, northern Iran

Students of Noshirvan Tech. University holding a protest gathering and chanting:

"Poverty, corruption, injustice! Death to dictatorship!"

NCRI Statements:

ARMY OF THE UNEMPLOYED, HUNGRY WILL NOT REST

On December 25, on the eve of the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, the Resistance units distributed and posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Nour Expressway, Dadaman Rezai, Sepehr 3, and Fereshtegan streets, Sardar Blvd, Qods township and Sa’adat Abad), and in several cities, including Tabriz, Karaj, and Arak.

IRAN UPRISING – NO. 64

WORLD MUST CONDEMN IRANIAN REGIME AND FACILITATE IRANIANS’ FREE ACCESS TO INTERNET

The anti-human clerical regime in Iran has again shut down Internet access in most parts of the country in fear of the traditional fortieth day anniversary memorial of protesters killed in the November uprising.

Reports indicate that #internet access &some mobile networks have been disrupted in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, Alborz, Isfahan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Bushehr.#NCRI: The world must condemn the Iranian regime &facilitate #Internet4Iran.#IranProtests — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 25, 2019

